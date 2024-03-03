Kwame Poku celebrates the win for Posh v Exeter. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Poku scored the goal – his first since New Year’s Day – that delivered a 2-1 win for Posh against Exeter City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, but only after he’s left his usual station on the wing to play as a number ‘10’.

He could well stay there for the visit of local rivals Northampton Town on Tuesday if manager Darren Ferguson decides to give Joel Randall a break as Posh have two back-up right wingers available in David Ajiboye and on-loan Brentford star Michael Olakigbe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match is a crucial one for Posh as it’s one of their games in hand on top two Portsmouth and Derby County. Third-placed Bolton Wanderers travel to fourth-placed Barnsley on the same night.

Posh striker Malik Mothersill shoots at the Exeter goal. Photo David Lowndes.

Ephron Mason-Clark scored the other Posh goal after a terrific run and shot from Malik Mothersille. He now has 17 goals in all competitions, 12 of them in League One. Poku has 10 goals, nine of them in League One which are excellent returns from wingers.

"I don’t mind where the manager chooses to play me,” Poku said. “I was happy to go and play inside against Exeter and thankfully it came off. I’d had a couple of shooting chances earlier in the game which didn’t come off, but I didn’t want that to stop me having a go. Shooting across the goalkeeper is the sort stuff you work on at the training ground.

"I was just happy to play my part in an important win. We made silly mistakes in the first-half despite Ephron’s improvised finish, but we bounced back well after they equalised and started to dominate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were spells in the game when we played well and spells when we didn’t play so well, but it’s all about finding ways to win.

Peterborough United players celebrate the winning goal from Kwame Poku (11).

“We dominated the individual battles all over the pitch in the second-half which we will need to do to win games for the rest of the season. Michael and David came on and did well so it was a good all-round performance.

"The manager was right to take me off before the end as I’m not long back from injury and games are coming thick and fast now.