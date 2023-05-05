News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United mascot makes appeal to help fund operation to keep him on the sidelines

Peter Burrow is trying to raise £4000 to continue his role at the club.

By Ben Jones
Published 5th May 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Posh mascot Peter Burrow.Posh mascot Peter Burrow.
Posh mascot Peter Burrow has asked for help from the club's fans to keep him in action next season.

The club’s beloved mascot is a regular site at home matches as well as across the city visiting schools and other events with the club and its charity partners.

An appeal has been started, however, to help the well-known mascot, who has been working at the club for over 20 years, to fund a hernia operation to enable him to remain active in the role.

A message on the GoFundMe page- which is seeking to raise £4000- said: “Hi, I'm Peter Burrow and I have been working at the club for over 20 years and have kept so many smiles on people faces but the last five months I have had my herinas but I have been working through the pain to keep the smiles up

"I need some help from you guys for an operation that could keep me away from being out on that pitch keeping the smiles all over The Weston Homes Stadium.”

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/help-our-rabbit-get-back-to-full-fitness.