Peterborough United mascot and other bizarre nominations for man-of-the-match from Posh fans after drab FA Cup display
Peterborough United fans were left scratching their heads when asked to nominate a man-of-the-match from Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Salford City at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Eventually many came up with some unusual nominations including a public bar and the Posh mascot!
Here are a selection of post-match comments from fans to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…
The minute’s silence was the highlight. I’d have to pretend I was giving marks out of 20 to give anybody 7 from that rubbish.
@RONHOLLISPOSH
Thankfully it wasn’t a league game! MoM: Peter Burrow - the only person in a blue shirt to show any energy all afternoon.
@derren_cooper
Zzzzzzzzz. Mom Fuchs.
@paul_gauntlett
Dull. Disappointing. Dire. Dreadful. No MoM
@navaloccasions
Cold. Damp. Disappointing. Don’t need replay. MoM Charters afterwards.
@eamonnduff
The magic of the cup!
@nickat
The Replay will be on Telly
@maffu77
Wanted to go to Salford anyway. MOM me for staying till injury time
@uhhuhbarry
Slow in thought, slow in tempo. Fuchs MoM.
@craigbucks
Pedestrian pace, poor passing, perplexing plan MOM Fuchs.
@jocky63
Truly awful for 94 minutes! Can’t give a MOM
@Brianswann1
Wasteful. MOM Knight.
@jacobcr27518800
Can I have my money back?
@peterborofutsal
We need to improve our finishing.
@missposhjw
Can’t believe I paid for that. MOM Bergstrom for staying awake.
@Cleaver1962
A waste of my time really. MOM Me for going.
@CHAMM24
One that will be easily forgotten. Motm: FT whistle
@Kyle_Irving18
Were we the league one side? MOM I'm struggling.
@MichaelRutkows4
Pedestrian performance today no cup magic. MOTM Fuchs.
@StevenAdams2
No leadership without Kent and JCH. Man of the match: Dan Butler (he has really impressed since his return from injury).
@peterboroughjoe