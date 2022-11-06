Lucas Bergstrom of Peterborough United makes a diving save against Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Eventually many came up with some unusual nominations including a public bar and the Posh mascot!

Here are a selection of post-match comments from fans to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

The minute’s silence was the highlight. I’d have to pretend I was giving marks out of 20 to give anybody 7 from that rubbish.

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United gets away from Elliot Watt of Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@RONHOLLISPOSH

Thankfully it wasn’t a league game! MoM: Peter Burrow - the only person in a blue shirt to show any energy all afternoon.

@derren_cooper

Zzzzzzzzz. Mom Fuchs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@paul_gauntlett

Dull. Disappointing. Dire. Dreadful. No MoM

@navaloccasions

Cold. Damp. Disappointing. Don’t need replay. MoM Charters afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@eamonnduff

The magic of the cup!

@nickat

The Replay will be on Telly

Advertisement Hide Ad

@maffu77

Wanted to go to Salford anyway. MOM me for staying till injury time

@uhhuhbarry

Slow in thought, slow in tempo. Fuchs MoM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@craigbucks

Pedestrian pace, poor passing, perplexing plan MOM Fuchs.

@jocky63

Truly awful for 94 minutes! Can’t give a MOM

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Brianswann1

Wasteful. MOM Knight.

@jacobcr27518800

Can I have my money back?

Advertisement Hide Ad

@peterborofutsal

We need to improve our finishing.

@missposhjw

Can’t believe I paid for that. MOM Bergstrom for staying awake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Cleaver1962

A waste of my time really. MOM Me for going.

@CHAMM24

One that will be easily forgotten. Motm: FT whistle

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Kyle_Irving18

Were we the league one side? MOM I'm struggling.

@MichaelRutkows4

Pedestrian performance today no cup magic. MOTM Fuchs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@StevenAdams2

No leadership without Kent and JCH. Man of the match: Dan Butler (he has really impressed since his return from injury).