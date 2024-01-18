Peterborough United manager would have had a couple more of his current squad in the all-time Fergie XI picked by the Peterborough Telegraph, plus the best fans' XIs
Ferguson was made aware on Thursday of the PT’s selection of an all-time Fergie squad. We had central defender Ronnie Edwards and midfielder Hector Kyprianou of the current stars in our starting XI with forward Ephron Mason-Clark on the substitutes’ bench.
"Oh that’s interesting,” Ferguson said. “I can think of a couple more off the top my head who I would have in there, but I’m not going to say who.
"I’m not one to get carried away, but I’ve said before the current squad could go on to be the best I’ve ever managed and I’ve been lucky to have managed some top players who have gone on to play in the play in the Premier League and to play international football.”
Here’s a reminder of the team the PT picked…
Jones
Martin, Bennett, Edwards, Williams
Jack Taylor, Kyprianou, McCann
Tomlin
Toney, Gayle.
Subs: Bursik, Boyd, Mackail-Smith, Lee, Mason-Clark
And here are some very attacking all-star teams sent to @PTAlanSwann on X by Posh fans...
Lewis
Little, Zakuani, Edwards, Rowe
McCann
Whelpdale, Boyd
Tomlin
Toney, Gayle.
Subs: Martin, Bennett, Collins, Kyprianou, EMC, CMS, Mclean.
@AndySwann92
Lewis
Little, Bennett, Edwards, Rowe
Tomlin, McCann, Boyd
CMS, Toney, Gayle.
Subs: Olejnik, Zakuani, Jack Taylor, Dembele, Assombalonga.
@paul_gauntlett
Lewis
Rowe, Edwards, Bennett, Burrows
Jack Taylor, McCann, Tomlin
Boyd
Toney, CMS.
Subs: Kyprianou, Szmodics, EMC, McLean, Lee.
@pufcharrison
Olejnik
Rowe, Bennett, Edwards, Little
Tomlin, McCann, Boyd
Toney, CMS, Gayle.
Subs: Lee, Whelpdale, Assombalonga, Zakuani, Mclean.
@Kyle_irving20
Tyler
Ntlhe, Zakuani, Bostwick, Rowe
McCann, Boyd, Tomlin
CMS, Toney, Mclean.
Subs: Edwards, Little, Lee, Jack Taylor, Britt
@MilesTurner17
Pym
Martin, Zakuani, Edwards, Rowe
Dembele, McCann, Boyd
CMS, Toney, Tomlin.
@Ibasicwaltoni
Lewis
Little, Zakuani, Edwards, Williams.
Keates, McCann, Boyd
Tomlin
Mackail-Smith, Mclean.
Subs: Rowe, Bennett, Coutts, Toney, Gayle.
@juppy95
Olejnik
Little, Bennett, Edwards, Rowe
McCann, Kyprianou
Tomlin
EMC, Toney, Gayle.
@JG16_
Lewis
Martin, Bennett, Edwards, Burrows.
Whelpdale, McCann, Kyprianou, Boyd
Tomlin
Toney
Subs: Zakuani, Collins, Maddison, CMS, McLean.
@jones_jamie
Lewis
Little, Zakuani, Edwards, Burrows
McCann, Boyd, EMC, Maddison
Toney, Gayle
Subs: Knight, Kyprianou, Collins, Poku, JCH.
@PUFC7