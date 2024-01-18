Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson reckons as many as five of his current squad could make an all-time team based on players to have played under him at London Road.

Tommy Rowe in action for Posh against Huddersfield Town in a 3-0 League One Play-off Final win at Old Trafford in 2011. Photo: Alan Storer.

Ferguson was made aware on Thursday of the PT’s selection of an all-time Fergie squad. We had central defender Ronnie Edwards and midfielder Hector Kyprianou of the current stars in our starting XI with forward Ephron Mason-Clark on the substitutes’ bench.

"Oh that’s interesting,” Ferguson said. “I can think of a couple more off the top my head who I would have in there, but I’m not going to say who.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m not one to get carried away, but I’ve said before the current squad could go on to be the best I’ve ever managed and I’ve been lucky to have managed some top players who have gone on to play in the play in the Premier League and to play international football.”

Mark Little (left) in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.

Here’s a reminder of the team the PT picked…

Jones

Martin, Bennett, Edwards, Williams

Jack Taylor, Kyprianou, McCann

Tomlin

Toney, Gayle.

Subs: Bursik, Boyd, Mackail-Smith, Lee, Mason-Clark

And here are some very attacking all-star teams sent to @PTAlanSwann on X by Posh fans...

Lewis

Little, Zakuani, Edwards, Rowe

McCann

Whelpdale, Boyd

Tomlin

Toney, Gayle.

Subs: Martin, Bennett, Collins, Kyprianou, EMC, CMS, Mclean.

@AndySwann92

Lewis

Little, Bennett, Edwards, Rowe

Tomlin, McCann, Boyd

CMS, Toney, Gayle.

Subs: Olejnik, Zakuani, Jack Taylor, Dembele, Assombalonga.

@paul_gauntlett

Lewis

Rowe, Edwards, Bennett, Burrows

Jack Taylor, McCann, Tomlin

Boyd

Toney, CMS.

Subs: Kyprianou, Szmodics, EMC, McLean, Lee.

@pufcharrison

Olejnik

Rowe, Bennett, Edwards, Little

Tomlin, McCann, Boyd

Toney, CMS, Gayle.

Subs: Lee, Whelpdale, Assombalonga, Zakuani, Mclean.

@Kyle_irving20

Tyler

Ntlhe, Zakuani, Bostwick, Rowe

McCann, Boyd, Tomlin

CMS, Toney, Mclean.

Subs: Edwards, Little, Lee, Jack Taylor, Britt

@MilesTurner17

Pym

Martin, Zakuani, Edwards, Rowe

Dembele, McCann, Boyd

CMS, Toney, Tomlin.

@Ibasicwaltoni

Lewis

Little, Zakuani, Edwards, Williams.

Keates, McCann, Boyd

Tomlin

Mackail-Smith, Mclean.

Subs: Rowe, Bennett, Coutts, Toney, Gayle.

@juppy95

Olejnik

Little, Bennett, Edwards, Rowe

McCann, Kyprianou

Tomlin

EMC, Toney, Gayle.

@JG16_

Lewis

Martin, Bennett, Edwards, Burrows.

Whelpdale, McCann, Kyprianou, Boyd

Tomlin

Toney

Subs: Zakuani, Collins, Maddison, CMS, McLean.

@jones_jamie

Lewis

Little, Zakuani, Edwards, Burrows

McCann, Boyd, EMC, Maddison

Toney, Gayle

Subs: Knight, Kyprianou, Collins, Poku, JCH.