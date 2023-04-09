Posh celebrate their late winning goal against Posh in November. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Grecians have enjoyed a decent season following promotion from League Two last season and beat Posh 3-2 thanks to two late goals at St James Park in November. Exeter are 11th ahead of tomorrow’s match at the Weston Homes Stadium (3pm) and were unlucky to lose 1-0 at home to another play-off contender Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Revenge won’t be the main motivating factor for Posh though as they seek to claim a fifth win in six matches, one good enough to at least cement their sixth place position.

Posh will not be implementing their normal ticket price rise on the day of the game in an attempt to again attract a crowd in excess of 10,000.

“I like the way that Exeter play,” Ferguson said. “When I was taking my break from management, I actually watched them in the opening few weeks against Lincoln City and was impressed with their performance.

"Tthey should be very happy with what they have done this year. They got promoted last term and they haven’t had any issues holding their own at this level. Striker Sam Nombe is a very good player.

"They have good options in midfield and we know we will have to play well to win the game.”

Nombe has 15 goals this season and scored against Posh in the reverse fixture.