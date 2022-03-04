Peterborough United manager wants to bring the Manchester City intensity into a game against a Huddersfield Town side full of energy and aggression

Posh boss Grant McCann (left) chats with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (centre) after the FA Cup clash this week. Photo; Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh face the Terriers at the John Smith’s Stadium in a Championship match tonight (March 4, 7.45pm) and McCann is full of admiration at how his opponents have improved following a troubled 2020-21 season.

Huddersfield finished 20th last season, but start tonight’s match in third place. They are currently on a run of 15 Championship matches without defeat.

“Huddersfield have a real togetherness, a real unity,” McCann said. “They have energy, they are aggressive and they have good players. They have decent experience and in Lewis O’Brien they have one of the best midfielders in the division. They are in really good form.

Lewis O'Brien (right) in action for Huddersfsield. Photo: PA Wire.

“It would be amazing to thing we could create something similar at our club in time, but for now we will focus on putting our stamp on the game and giving them plenty to worry about to try and pick up three points.”

McCann is hoping an excellent performance in defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup will give his side the confidence to spring a shock result. Posh have lost 15 of their 17 Championship away game this season.

“The City match was a great one to be involved in,” McCann added. “It was a great experience to play well agqainst world class players. We gave a good account of ourselves, but we quickly moved on to get ready for Huddersfield.

“I’d like to see the same intensity because if we repeat that for the next 13 games we will win plenty of them.

“I have been pleased with how the players have responded to the changes I’m trying to bring in. We’re all pulling in the same direction. We’re not running a dictatorship here. We want information back from the players and it’s been positive so far.”

Captain Oliver Norburn is expected to return to the starting line-up tonight after missing the City game because of suspension. Fellow midfielder Reece Brown is ineligible to play as he’s on loan at Posh from Huddersfield.