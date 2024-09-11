Posh boss Darren Ferguson with the EFL Trophy after a Wembley Final win. Photo David Lowndes.

​Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is convinced his side can fight successfully on two fronts again this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Last season Posh won the EFL Trophy Final on a memorable day out at Wembley before an unfortunate defeat in the League One play-off semi-final at the hands of Oxford United.

Posh have started sluggishly in the league this season ahead of a tough home game against Lincoln City on Saturday (3pm), but they have one foot in the Trophy knockout stages after a win at Gillingham last week,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are always expectations of this club in this division,” Ferguson said. “And they are here again this season.

Bradley Ihionvien (centre) celebrates his brilliant goal at Gillingham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"There is no reason why we can’t challenge on two fronts and be successful in both. After all we should have won promotion as well as the Trophy last season.

"It’s been a strange start to this season as we’ve lost both home games and yet managed to win three matches away from home if we include the Gillingham game.

"We do need to be better at home, especially against teams who play the way Wrexham did against us, and the way Huddersfield played after they took the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lincoln are very similar in that they play two up, but they play three, sometimes five at the back, and they are very good at it. They have found a way of playing that really suits them.

"They enjoyed a great season last year when they just lost out at the death and they have started this season really well.

"it’s a tough game for us. but we have been working hard since the last game on being better at breaking down teams who sit back and are well organised defensively.

"It should be another great atmosphere like the first two home games, but we need to find a way of winning this one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Scoring first would be a big help so we need to start well, which means aggressively, and to play at our tempo, but if we do fall behind we need to keep playing.”

Ferguson would give no hints as to his team selection for Saturday, but he is tempted to throw deadline day signing Bradley Ihionvien into the fray after the striker’s superb debut goal at Gillingham.