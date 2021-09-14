Peterborough United manager urges his players to dig deep after another disappointing result

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson shouts encouragement to his players from the touchline at Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh went down 3-1 at fellow strugglers Reading tonight (September 14) after conceding three goals in the final 30 minutes. Defender Nathan Thompson claimed the Posh consolation goal.

The defeat was a fourth in succession for a Posh team sitting next to bottom in the Championship, although Ferguson, who employed a 4-4-2 formation, did see some positives during a game against a team with a crop of injuries to key players, notably the display of 18 year-old defender Ronnie Edwards.

“Our shape was very good on and off the ball,” Ferguson stated. “I don’t play 4-4-2 very often, but it worked okay. And for his age Ronnie Edwards was outstanding. We were well in the game and looked the better team for an hour, but everyone can see what our problem is.

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United in action with Andy Yiadom of Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We conceded to a free-kick and then conceded again straight away and you stand there thinking where did that come from? In three of our four away games we’ve conceded goals in quick succession and I have to root that out. The players will have to explain why it happens. It’s nothing to do with the level, it’s a lapse in concentration.

“We had started the second-half well. The first half was cagey between two teams lacking a bit of confidence, but their goalkeeper had to make two very good saves so at half-time we just asked the players to up it a bit and go for the win.

“The idea was to get the ball out wide to Dembele and Ward and get crosses in. The front two linked up well at times. It’s the first time I’ve managed to get those two on the pitch with Dembele. I like to pay two up top if I can.

“The result is obviously disappointing though as we were well in the game.

“We are suffering at the minute which can happen in the Championship so we have to dig deep, stay together and make sure we get a win on Saturday.

“It will be good to be back at home, but we can’t ignore our away form. Relying on our home form won’t work.”

Posh host a Birmingham City side who have started the season well on Saturday (September 18).

Jack Marriott limped out of tonight’s game late on, but Posh are hopeful it was just cramp rather than a hamstring issue.