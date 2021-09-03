Peterborough United manager thanks Ethan Hamilton for his key role in a Posh promotion and explains the logic behind his departure

Ethan Hamilton celebrates a Posh promotion.

Hamilton joined League One side Accrington Stanley for an undisclosed fee on transfer deadline day after making 45 appearances (24 as a substitute) in his one full season at Posh.

Hamilton came on a substitute for Jack Taylor when Posh were 3-0 down at home to Lincoln City in the penultimate League One match of the season and helped the side to a 3-3 draw and a point that sealed promotion to the Championship.

“Ethan played a pivitol part in that that Lincoln game.” Ferguson insisted. “He helped change the match in our favour. “He’s a great lad who always gave his all, but I didn’t see the improvement I wanted to see this season which led to my decision to let him go.

“You have to be fair to the player as well. He was out of contract here at the end of the season so the chairman agreed we shold let him go so he could get on with his career.

“Accrington is a good move for him and we all wish him well.”

The signing if Conor Coventry on loan from West Ham for the rest of the season confirmed Hamilton would be surplus to requirements at Posh.

Hamilton has signed a two-year contract at Accrington and could make his debut at home to Shrewsbury tomorrow (September 4).

Hamilton said: “Last season was amazing. The lads were brilliant and it was a great season to be a part of.

“Now I am looking forward to kicking on again at Accrington. I’m a high energy, box-to-box midfielder who likes to score goals.