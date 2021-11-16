Peterborough United manager signs a new contract at the Weston Homes Stadium which could take the partnership to 2025

Posh boss Darren Ferguson celebrates promotion from League One last season with Dan Butler.

Ferguson’s existing three-year contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign, but the club owners were keen to extend the stay of the most successful manager in Posh history.

Ferguson has won four promotions with Posh, three of them into the Championship. He was offered a new contract despite Posh sitting perilously close to the Championship relegation zone. All three owners backed Ferguson publicly at a recent fans’ forum and insisted relegation would not mean the end of his third spell at London Road.

Ferguson passed 500 matches as Posh manager earlier this month. He beat Bary Fry’s record of most games as Posh manager last month.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal,” Ferguson said. “We spoke about it in the summer as my deal was coming to an end and we said we’d sort it out when we had time.

“The chairman e-mailed me last week with the offer and a couple of emails later it was all sorted. There was no hesitation on my part.

“We are a good match. The owners want to see attacking football and they want to see young players being developed which suits me down to the ground.