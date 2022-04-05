Peterborough United manager says his side were better than promotion-chasing Luton Town, but relegation still moved a little bit closer

Jonson Clarke-Harris equalises for Posh against Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris found an 86th minute equaliser for Posh who then spurned the chance to win the Championship fixture in added time as Jack Taylor headed over from close range.

Reading’s 2-1 win over Stoke City this evening means Posh are 10 points from safety and they have a huge goal difference disadvantage with just six matches to go.

“We were the better team apart from a five minute spell at the start of the second-half when they scored their goal,” McCann said. “But that’s the Championship for you.

Posh boss Grant MCCann during the game against Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“But I was pleased with how we worked and performed. We were the only team likely to score in the final 20 minutes and it was nice to see us look the much stronger side in the final stages. Jonson scored an excellent goal and we should have won as we had the better chances throughout.

“I can only remember Dai Cornell making one save and that was a comfortable one from a header. Luton like to play the ball long to Adebayo and we dealt with that okay.

“This has to be the benchmark for us. We have some good footballers in this team, but you can only play when you work hard, run hard and fight hard. We did that tonight against a team who are looking to win promotion to the Premier League and who we should be looking to emulate.

“We have been competitive in five of our last six games, but we responded well to the disappointment of the Middlesbrough game at the weekend and showed a real unity to get ourselves back into this game.”