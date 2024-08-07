Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Posh boss Darren Ferguson has promised another attacking extravaganza in the 2024-25 season.

​Posh embark on a fresh League One promotion push against a fancied Huddersfield Town side at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm kick off).

And Ferguson insists there will be no change of playing style even though he’s lost an entire back four, and his top scorer, from a team that delivered some memorable football last season.

"We won’t be changing the way we play,” Ferguson insisted. “We’ve lost some big players which was always going to happen if we didn’t win promotion, but we’ve recruited well again and signed players who will enjoy the way we play.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"Replacing an entire back four isn’t ideal, but I have confidence in the new players coming in and it was important we re-signed goalkeeper Jed Steer who knows how we play and has the experience to help the younger players.

"We’re in a really good place and ready to get cracking. The new signings have impressed me. We’re confident of having a real good go again, but I won’t be putting us under any pressure with predictions and expectations.

"I can promise we will be positive and entertaining. That’s what’s expected of this club in this league. There's possibly more depth to the division this season as the teams who came down will be strong and the teams that came up won’t struggle.

"Birmingham are the biggest club with the biggest fanbase and the biggest budget, but that doesn’t always mean success will follow. It took Derby four years to get out of this division.

Jack Sparkes. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We do have a very tough start against a team I expect to be challenging, but we’re looking forward to the match. We have the advantage of being at home and the atmosphere will be exceptional. It’s a great game to open a season.”

Posh have signed Swedish defender Oscar Wallin and Manchester City midfielder Mahamadou Susoho.

First-choice full-backs Jadel Katongo and Harrison Burrows as well as top-class central defenders Ronnie Edwards and Josh Knight have all left Posh as has Ephron Mason-Clark who was the club’s top scorer last season.

Manny Fernandez is expected to join Swedish signing Oscar Wallin at the heart of the Posh defence against Huddersfield with summer recruits Sam Curtis and Jack Sparkes starting in the full-back roles.

Emmanuel Fernandez. Photo David Lowndes.

"Manny seems to have been here forever so he deserves a chance,” Ferguson added. “Jack knows the division well and Sam is very mature for an 18 year-old.”

Posh are still trying to sign a central defender on a permanent basis, but Ferguson insists no new players will arrive before the weekend. Posh were linked with Norwich City centre-back Brad Hills earlier this week.