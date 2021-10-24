Peterborough United manager praises the impact of his substitutes against QPR, and the super cool defender who makes the right decision nine times out of 10
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson praised the impact of his substitutes in the 2-1 Championship win over Queens Park Rangers yesterday (October 23).
Idris Kanu was sent on early in the second-half to replace Joe Ward in a tactical switch, while on-loan midfielder Conor Coventry and defender Dan Butler were also employed from the bench as Posh claimed an outstanding victory against the side who started the day in fifth place.
“Idris does whatever you ask him to do,” Ferguson stated. “He always trains well and he’s a player with a big heart. We have to find a way of improving his quality in the final third, but he was brilliant in this game.
“Conor Coventry was also very good when he came on. He gave us some excellent control in midfield, while Dan Butler wasn’t on long, but he did a good job also.
“There were some excellent performances all round. Olie Norburn, Siriki Dembele and Sammie Szmodics were all very good as was Ronnie Edwards. He can improve defensively, but he was outstanding against some top strikers in Dykes, Gray and Austin. Ronnie is so hard to play against as he is so calm on the ball. He’s happy to take possession in some tight areas and nine times out of 10 he makes the right decision.
“Harrison Burrows was another who was outstanding. His finish for his goal was very good.
“The players deserve a lot of credit for this result. They gave everything, but also played very well.”