Peterborough United manager pleased to be in the fourth round of the FA Cup, but frustrated with the performance at times

Bali Mumba of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the winning goal against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Posh boss was happy to see his side reach Sunday’s fourth round draw, but irritated to see his side miss a host of scoring chances before hanging on in the final stages to complete a 2-1 win.

Debutant Bali Mumba, who was a half-time substitute, was the Posh matchwinner after Sammie Szmodics had opened the scoring in the first-half. Rovers equalised through a penalty from former Posh midfielder Paul Coutts on the half hour.

“The most important thing in any football match is the result,” Ferguson stated. “And I’m happy we are in the fourth round draw and hopefully we can now get one of the big clubs away from home. There were some big shocks today and we have avoided vthat which was important given the horrendous way we got knocked out last season.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson (left) on the touchline against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“But I was also a tad frustrated with the performance. We had control the game for long spells and we created numerous scoring chances. We shouldn’t have been hanging on at the end.

“The midfield diamond suits many of our players and it is giving us control of matches, but we are just not working the goalkeeper enough. The final pass, the final decision and the final finish weren’t good enough at times and we have to better.

“We will keep drilling the players with repetitive sessions and hope we get better. We didn’t get the third goal and that gave them confidence. They threw a lot of balls into our penalty area in the final stages although without causing us too many problems.

“We get that third goal and we might have scored five or six. Instead it was a lot more uncomfortable for us than it should have been and we only have ourselves to blame for that.

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“There was some good stuff at times, but the game became too open and in transitions they got forward quickly.

“We conceded a poor goal. The ball was always going deep so Ronnie Edwards should have dropped deeper and Dai Cornell should have been out quicker to clear. I don’t know why the referee has taken so long to give it as it looked a clear penalty, but then he had an indifferent day.