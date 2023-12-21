Posh star Joel Randall celebrates a goal in the 5-0 win over Cambridge United/ Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 24 year-old looked set to become a £1 million misfit when he made just two Football League starts in his first two seasons at the club.

But Randall has been one of the stars of what has been an exceptional Posh season so far, scoring four goals and contributing several assists from the number 10 position to help the team into second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s expected to be part of an unchanged Posh team for the sixth League One game in a row at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Ephron Mason-Clark (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"Joel was predominantly a left winger when we signed him for a lot of money,” Ferguson stated. “But for one reason or another, mainly injuries, he really hadn’t got going in two years. He also had players ahead of him who were performing better in his position.

"With him this season I had to make decision on whether to give him something he’d never had before, namely five or six games in a row, and it would be as a number 10.

"And because of the way we went with a young squad this season I made the conscious decision to stick with him regardless of form. I told him what I was doing and he appreciated it, and it certainly helped him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has a lot of talent and he’s shown it this season as he’s been very good for us.

"And the fans deserve credit for the part they have played. They have really backed him. He even has his own song and I know he really appreciates the support and it’s definitely helped him.”

Moving Randall inside was a necessity given the outstanding form Ephron Mason-Clark showed wide on the left when he arrived at Posh last season.

Mason-Clark suffered a sluggish start to this season, but he’s been outstanding in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I probably didn’t help Ephron by making him captain at the start of the season,” Ferguson said. “At this point in his career Ephron probably needs to concentrate on his own game rather than having to worry about the things that come with the captaincy as well.