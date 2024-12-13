Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists there will be tweaks to the current playing squad rather a mass overhaul in the January transfer window.

Ferguson attended a ‘very positive’ recruitment meeting with his staff and chairman Darragh MacAnthony on Thursday when areas that need improving were identified. Signing experienced help for the youngest squad in League One is also a possibility, but any potential recruits will have their character as well as ability thoroughly vetted.

Posh are a disappointing 15th, just two points above the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s clash with Crawley Town at the Weston Homes Stadium. They have five more League One games to play before the winter transfer window opens on January 2.

"It was a very positive recruitment meeting,” Ferguson said. “We are all on the same page as regards what we need to do. We identified where we feel we need to improve and with what sort of players. As much as we’d like to, It isn’t just a case of going out and spending a lot of money. Financial Fair Play rules are there for a reason and we have abide by them so to get some players in, some will have to go out.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"Managers have to understand the business side of football now and I very clearly do. We can’t solve our deficiencies simply by writing a cheque for £3 million. You wouldn’t have a business if you did that. There won’t be eight or nine changes in January. There will be minimal changes because i can still see plenty of positives in the squad, especially in the attacking players.

"I can't just think short-term. I have to also think about the development of our young contracted players because that's what we do at this club. We have discussed whether or not this particular group needs help from experienced players. We have been doing this for a while now and we have identified what we need so now we try and get things done as quickly as possible.

"If you don’t get your first choice you try and get your second choice. It really is that simple.”