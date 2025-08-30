Peterborough United manager offers no excuses and accepts blame for a terrible display, plus bad injury news and a striker who will have left London Road by Monday

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson refused to offer excuses for Saturday’s 3-0 League One defeat at Exeter City on Saturday.

It’s a fifth defeat in six League One games for Posh who remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point to their name.

Ferguson.who gave first Posh starts to newcomers Tom Lees and Matthew Garbett, and also fielded Peter Kioso from kick off, took the blame for a performance that was unacceptable, one that involved poor goals conceded a complete lack of attacking threat.

Ferguson also confirmed striker Brad Ihionvien, a surprise absentee from the squad at Exeter, has played his last game for the club. The 21 year-old is expected to leave Posh before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

Brad Ihionvien in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Ferguson said: “We were miles off it today. I cannot come out here and offer any excuses. I don’t want to criticise the players so I have to take it on the chin myself.

"It was a timid game in the first-half with a lack of quality from both sides, but conceding the first goal appeared to suck the confidence and belief from the players and it’s my job to sort it out.

"The goals we conceded were poor, but more worrying is the total lack of threat going forward. We looked weak up front and never looked like scoring and that’s unusual for a Peterborough United team.

"We had looked back to ourselves last week against Bradford, but we were miles away today. They have not had to work hard for their goals and therefore the win.

"These players do not become bad players overnight, but clearly I have to somehow get some confidence and belief into them. That’s my job. It’s down to me. One point from six games is clearly not good enough.

"I tried to change things up. I don’t like making changes at half-time so I gave them 6 or 7 minutes at the start of the second-half, but there was no improvement.

"I had to get two strikers on the pitch to try and make a difference, but nothing worked. We almost got an hour out of Peter Kioso which was all it would ever be. I felt Matthew Garbett was our best player. He looked good and he’s a fit lad who kept running.”

Ferguson also revealed winger Declain Frith faces a month out with a knee problem, but Ihionvien is finished full top at London Road.

Ferguson added: “I’ve had a chat with Brad and it hasn’t worked. He has clubs after him and to be honest I felt he would have gone on Friday, but he will definitely be gone on Monday.

"Obviously we are chasing another striker and it will be one who comes in and plays straight away. It won’t be case of new players coming in and waving a magic wand. Things won’t improve overnight. I need to get more out of this team.”