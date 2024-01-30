The Dons have already beaten two promotion-chasing League One sides in this season’s competition, while Posh have laboured against five other League Two sides in knockout competitions this season.

Posh scraped past Swindon Town on penalties in the EFL Cup before losing to Mansfield on spot-kicks in a later round. Posh needed two ties and a penalty shootout to get past Salford in the FA Cup and they struggled to get past Doncaster in that competition, while just squeezing past Crawley in the last-16 of the Trophy last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But an appearance at Wembley is only two wins away and that will influence his team selection.

"Crawley gave us a real test as I felt they would last week,” Ferguson admitted. “Wimbledon play in a different way, but they’ve beaten Portsmouth and Oxford in the competition this season and they’re going well in the league so they will be tough to beat as well.

"We have found it a struggle to get past League Two sides this season. We deserved to beat Doncaster and Salford, but we made hard work of it.

"But if we win this one we are one win from Wembley so we will be treating as a normal game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We went through a few things with the players on Monday. We know we didn’t play well at Lincoln on Saturday, but we can’t get away from the fact we have been very consistent over a very long period of time.

"We are in the mix for promotion and we have the chance to win a cup. We certainly shouldn’t get carried away by one poor performance, when we didn’t even lose."

Romoney Crichlow is favourite to replace suspended skipper Harrison Burrows at left-back.