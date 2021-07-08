Peterborough United manager is happy to play wantaway star Siriki in the Championship, Tasdemir reluctant to join Barnet

Siriki Dembele. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

And Ferguson is confident the 24 year-old won’t be going anywhere anytime soon despite his refusal to sign a new contract at Posh, an act that means he has been placed on the transfer list in line with club policy.

It’s understood Posh have received numerous enquiries about Dembele, but no meaningful offers. Posh want a multi-million pound offer for Dembele or they will keep him, at least until the January transfer window.

Ferguson said: “I can’t see us selling anyone before the season starts. Championship clubs have been very quiet in general and we have had no offers for Siriki, not ones that will turn our heads at least.

“Siriki is therefore very much part of my plans. If he trains well he will be in contention to play and he has trained very well so far.

“All the players on the transfer list will be considered for selection while they are still here.”

Posh director of football Barry Fry added: “There could be some activity towards the end of the transfer window, but we could also sell Siriki in January if we want to. He could also sign his new contract. We won’t be giving him away, that’s for sure, but so far there has been very little interest in him.”

Posh placed forward Mo Eisa, goalkeeper Dan Gyollai and midfielders Serhat Tasdemir and Ryan Broom on the transfer list at the end of last season. They could all be involved in Saturday’s first pre-season friendly of the season at Bedford Town on Saturday (July 10, 3pm).