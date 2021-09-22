Peterborough United manager insists his teenage star won’t have his head turned by rave reviews and transfer speculation

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh against Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson said Edwards was the best young player he’d ever managed after Saturday’s 3-0 win over Birmingham City at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The following day Posh director of football Barry Fry revealed 18 Premier League scouts had watched him in an under 23 match.

“Ronnie will rightly get plenty of attention and praise,” Ferguson admitted. “But I have no concerns about him on that score.

“He is a very level-headed boy who has a good family behind him. Ronnie appears to take everything in his stride.

“He was always going to break into the team. It was just a question of when and if he keeps his current level up he will take some shifting.

“He’s mentally and physically strong enough to play in the Championship and to have a run in the side. If he shows any fatigue we will rest him between games.”