Peterborough United manager hails a ‘brilliant’ performance from his players and a fantastic game of football

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the winning goal against Queens Park Rangers with team-mates. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh battled back from a goal down early in the second half to beat one of the promotion favourites thanks to goals from Harrison Burrows and star man Siriki Dembele, who claimed the 92nd minute winner.

It meant back-to-back wins for the first time this season for Posh who remain 20th in the Championship, but now have a five-point buffer to the relegation zone, although that would drop to three points if Barnsley beat Sheffield United tomorrow.

“That was a fantastic game of football and I would have said that even if we hadn’t ended up winning it,” Ferguson enthused. “Both teams wanted to win and both teams went for it. Thankfully we got it which capped a brilliant performance from the players.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson issues instructions from the touchline alongside Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“QPR are a very good side. They will be in and around the top six all season. They are hard to play against, but tactically as well as physically my lads were spot on today.

“We had to stop them playing through the thirds and if we could do that we knew we could hurt them on the counter attack. We should have scored more goals, but we delivered two quality finished and all of a sudden a week that didn’t start well finished very well.

“That win at Hull on Wednesday was huge for the players. We didn’t play great at Hull, but we got through it against another team who have been struggling. That results gave us confidence and belief, but this was completely different as we’ve beaten an excellent side.

“We fell behind to a soft goal, but we responsed quickly which was important. We’ve been very hard to play against at home and it was the same today. Charlie Austin did us a favour by missing a great chanace to score in the first half, but other than that they didn’t really open us up. We dealt with three very good strikers very well.

“It’s been hard losing games like we had been doing, but what I do have is a great bunch of lads who will never stop working and never stop learning. The fans, who were brilliant again today, can see that and they are appreciating it.

“Of course we will make mistakes and lose matches, but I’ve always though we would grow into the Championship and improve as the season went on. Back-to-back wins doesn’t mean we are doing great because we are not, but we are improving,

“Some team might become de-motivated when there is nothing to play for later in the season, but that won’t happen with us.”