Peterborough United manager Grant McCann delighted with excellent win he has ‘seen coming since he arrived’ and praises his side’s phenomenal support

Posh boss Grant McCann applauds the fans at the end of the game at QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh fought back to win just a second away win of the season after falling behind in the ninth minute.

But McCann’s side started brightly after the break and scored twice in two minutes to take the lead through forwards Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott.

Posh’s third victory of the season over QPR sees them move above Derby and off the bottom of the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United scores his second goal from the penalty spot against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann said: “I’ve seen it coming over the last four games. We probably should have won at Bournemouth, we created good chances against Stoke, we should have beaten Swansea and today we’ve seen little bits of all those games, but a bit more robustness and control.

“It was a good win for us today, I felt we started really brightly in the first half and then we lost the ball in the middle of the pitch for them to break and score, which hurt us.

“We did that on numerous occasions and were lucky we weren’t punished further, but I was pleased we were able to get back into the game. It was a really good equaliser from Jonson. You put him in a position like that and he is going to score. I’m really pleased both our forwards are scoring as we will need them to give us any chance to stay up.

“At half-time, we spoke about not sitting back and going for the next goal and we manged to get that. I told them I don’t mind them losing the ball, it’s all about the reaction.

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United celebrates the win at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“In the second half we were very much in control though. I said when we went 2-1 up, can we get another? And then we score an excellent goal to cap off a great day that will fill the boys with confidence heading into the international break.

“I thought we defended some really dangerous balls from them in the second half, especially late on when the referee gave them about 15 minutes of stoppage time,” McCann added. “We had to be defend and do all sorts to keep the ball out or our net and credit to the players, they did that and showed a real appetite to win the game today.”

Posh lost Clarke-Harris late in the game due to an injury. He could hardly move due to a dead leg but Posh had already used all of their substitutes. He was eventually allowed to come off via a concussion substitute after taking a knock to the head in a challenge.

With a two-week gap until Posh host Middlesbrough on April 2, McCann is not overly concerned and is looking forward to time on the training ground with his side.

McCann said: “Jonson had a dead leg and then had to come off because he felt something in his neck from the header. Sammie is feeling stiffness around his groin and we’ll have to assess them both in the next few days.

“Taking Bali off (at half-time) was more of a tactical decision. I feel a bit more balance on that side would help against Adomah and I though Harrison Burrows came on and did very well.

“For me, that game is gone now, well assess it but it’s done and we move on to face a really strong Middlesbrough side. The break is going to be a great opportunity to work.

“The players will have a breather for a few days. They’ll get a lot more of our ideas in the next 10 days and we’re looking forward to that.

“To have 800 fans (787 fans travelled) here today, considering the position we are in, is phenomenal and they keep coming and coming. I’m just pleased to send them home with three points, it’s been tough for them away from home this season.”