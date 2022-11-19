Peterborough United manager frustrated after losing Bristol Rovers game he didn't think there was much in
Peterborough United boss Grant McCann didn’t think there was much in the game as Posh were beaten 1-0 at Bristol Rovers.
Posh were second best for long periods but were beaten by just a single Scott Sinclair goal early in the second half.
Due to Portsmouth and Derby’s draw last night, Posh remain fourth but have been joined on 31 points by Bolton who beat Fleetwood 2-1.
Despite the disappointment of losing a seventh away game of the season, McCann didn’t feel there was much in the game.
He said: “I don’t there was much in the game. We’ve lost the game on a real punt down the middle and not picking up a second ball.
“They seemed to have a bit more energy about them than we did. That’s frustrating for us because yes we want to have an FA Cup run but the league is our bread and butter.
“We have come here today, we’ve created opportunities but lacked composure are ruthlessness but I can count on two fingers the number of times we’ve done that this season.
The defeat was was further compounded by the fact that Ephron Mason-Clark was forced off injured and Ronnie Edwards was sent off in the second half.
McCann was also quizzed on why he did decided to make a triple change after an hour that saw Jack Marriott removed and replaced with Jonson Clarke-Harris, despite his side needing a goal.
In response, he stressed that he is fully committed to the 4-3-3 and that will always mean one or the other.
He added: “We play a 4-3-3, it will either be Jack or Jonno. We are really firm believers in that. We have creativity in our team, we just weren’t ruthless enough today
Obviously, the sending-off is frustrating as well because it should be just a yellow card as well for Jeando in the middle of the pitch.
"We needed to show that nouse to bring somebody down 50 yards from goal. It should never have got to that point.
"I need to ask the physio the extent of Mason-Clark’s injury but he was walking around in the dressing room when I was in there.”
Posh no take a welcome break from league action as they host Chelsea Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday (November 22) and then travel to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup second round on Saturday (November 26).