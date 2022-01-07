Peterborough United manager explains the problem with bringing a new striker to London Road, but teenager is back for the FA Cup tie against Bristol Rovers

Ricky-Jade Jones in action.

The club have yet to confirm or deny reported interest in young West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Morton, but there is no doubt strengthening the top end of the pitch is a January transfer window priority. Posh have scored 20 goals in 23 Championship matches. Only Barnsley have scored fewer.

Teenage striker Ricky-Jade Jones returns to the Posh squad for the visit of League Two side Bristol Rovers for a third round FA Cup tie tomorrow (January 8, 3pm) after a lengthy injury absence, but he is not seen as a short-term answer to the club’s attacking problems.

“I’m not a massive fan of changing things too much in January,” Ferguson said. “But the way the first half of the season shaped up either the current players have to step up or I have to freshen things up.

“We can’t compete with the vast majority of Championship clubs for attacking players in particular. Quality forwards are hard for us to find.

“I want us to play the way we have been playing in recent games, but we have to up our quality in the final third - there’s no doubt about that.

”It’s great to have Ricky back. He will be fresh and he brings a lot with him in terms of pace and pressing and an ability to run in behind defences and stretch the game which is important when we’re playing a diamond.”

Expensive summer signing Joel Randall will miss tomorrow’s match because of a slight hamstring issue.

It’s unclear whether or not new signing Bali Mumba will make his Posh debut against Rovers. Ferguson said earlier in the week if his new signings didn’t arrive until Thursday he was minded not to play them on Saturday. Mumba, who can play in either full-back position, had his first training session with his new teammates yesterday.

Ferguson confirmed Mumba was a transfer target before Dan Butler picked up his season-ending injury.

Posh and Rovers will both be rusty tomorrow. Posh haven’t played since December 18 and Rovers have not seen action since December 11. Posh are currently Covid free.