Posh boss Grant McCann addresses his players during the home defeat at the hands of Fleetwood. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh will travel to the University of Bolton Stadium on the back of three straight League One defeats and straight after a disappointing display at home to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

That performance and 1-0 defeat set alarm bells ringing among a section of the Posh fanbase, but McCann remains calm and confident about his club’s chances of success.

"It’s a tough game,” McCann admitted. “Bolton are a good team with a good style of play.

"We’re still very early into the season and there are still lots of points to play for and lots of games to play. Tuesday was a disappointing one for us, particularly at home as we fancy our chances against anyone at London Road, but we just didn’t get it right against Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have to bounce back and try and get a result at Bolton.

"It’s going to be tough, but I believe in the group of players we have in our changing room and I believe that they will react in the right way to Tuesday night.”

Bolton jumped above Posh into fifth place after winning at MK Dons on Tuesday. They have won three of their four home games so far this season against Wycombe Wanderers (3-0), Morecambe (1-0) and Charlton (3-1). Sheffield Wednesday won 2-0 at Bolton last month.

Posh could be without experienced defender Nathan Thompson because of concussion protocols. The 31 year-old left the Fleetwood game early in the second-half after an awkward landing.

Posh midfielder Jeando Fuchs could be recalled to the starting line-up after being left on the substitutes’ bench against the Cod Army, if McCann believes his combative duties are required against stronger opposition.

McCann added: “It looks like Nathan suffered a concussion so he will have to follow the relevant protocols. I’m not sure how long that is as it changes all the time so I will need to get that confirmed.”