Peterborough United manager demands more passion and aggression from his side as they prepare to take on the Championship’s surprise promotion contenders

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh.

McCann was disappointed by Posh’s passive approach in the second-half of Saturday’s 4-0 home beating at the hands of Middlesbrough.

He fears a smilar approach this evening will play into the hands of the surprise success story in this season’s second tier.

Luton, who operate on a similar budget to Posh, are currently fourth in the table and will be backed by close to 4,000 fans tonight. In contrast Posh are bottom and eight points from safety with just seven games to go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton manager Nathan Jones.

McCann said: “(Manager) Nathan Jones has done an incredible job at Luton. He’s put together a squad from the lower leagues, plus a few experienced players without spending millions. Like me he went away from the club, came back and he’s been given time to build a strong Championship club.

“Luton have real togetherness. They are tough and they are aggressive. They have a certain way of playing and they have plenty of energy so we will need to take care of that.

“It will be tough, but we have seven games to go and we have to focus on our own gameplan. We certainly can’t be as passive as we were in the second half on Saturday. We need to show some aggression to give us the best chance of getting a result.

“There were some good bits to our performance on Saturday, certainly in the first-half when we created chances, but we have to cut out the individual errors.

“I felt we had turned a corner with our performances in our four previous games, but we didn’t show that form on Saturday which was very disappointing.”

Defenders Ronnie Edwards and Mark Beevers should return to the Posh matchday squad tonight.

M