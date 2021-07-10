Peterborough United manager delighted to emerge from a ‘tasty’ friendly with a big win, a clean sheet and no injuries - Jack Taylor to return to action at Stamford
Posh manager Darren Ferguson was delighted to emerge from a ‘tasty’ friendly at Bedford Town unscathed and with eight goals and a clean sheet.
Posh thumped their non-league opponents with goals from summer signing Jorge Grant (2), Harrison Burrows (2), Mo Eisa (2), Ricky-Jade Jones and Nathan Thompson.
It could have been even better as eisa also struck the crossbar from the penalty spot.
“I enjoyed it,” Ferguson, who at one point appeared to have words with the home bench over some robust tackling, stated. “We looked fit, we scored eight goals and we kept a clean sheet.
“It did get a bit tasty at times, but we just had to make sure we moved the ball on quickly.
“The first games are always about setting a base and having an understanding of how we want to play and there were some good signs so I am pleased with how he went.
“Individually Jorge Grant looked good. He will definitely add some quality to the squad.
“And Harrison Burrows also played well. I know he can play well as a wing-back, but I like him more centrally. He can see a pass.”
Posh played with three centre-backs in both halves with Ronnie Edwards tried in a midfield role.
Midfielder Jack Taylor missed the game along with strikers Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris. Taylor is expected to play 45 minutes of Tuesday’s (July 13, 7pm) friendly at AFC Stamford.