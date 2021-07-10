Peterborough United manager delighted to emerge from a ‘tasty’ friendly with a big win, a clean sheet and no injuries - Jack Taylor to return to action at Stamford

Posh striker Ricky-Jade Jones gets to the ball before the Bedford Town goalkeeper on his way to scoring. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh thumped their non-league opponents with goals from summer signing Jorge Grant (2), Harrison Burrows (2), Mo Eisa (2), Ricky-Jade Jones and Nathan Thompson.

It could have been even better as eisa also struck the crossbar from the penalty spot.

“I enjoyed it,” Ferguson, who at one point appeared to have words with the home bench over some robust tackling, stated. “We looked fit, we scored eight goals and we kept a clean sheet.

Harrison Burrows celebrates scoring against Bedford Town with his Posh team-mates. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It did get a bit tasty at times, but we just had to make sure we moved the ball on quickly.

“The first games are always about setting a base and having an understanding of how we want to play and there were some good signs so I am pleased with how he went.

“Individually Jorge Grant looked good. He will definitely add some quality to the squad.

“And Harrison Burrows also played well. I know he can play well as a wing-back, but I like him more centrally. He can see a pass.”

Posh played with three centre-backs in both halves with Ronnie Edwards tried in a midfield role.