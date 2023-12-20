Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits he’s baffled by the awful scoring record of Saturday’s League One opponents Shrewsbury Town.

Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates his goal for Posh at Shrewsbury last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh travel to the Croud Meadow to face a team who have managed just 13 goals in 22 League One games. Only bottom club Cheltenham Town have scored fewer and Posh have managed 28 more goals from one fewer match!

Despite that paltry record, and a goal difference of -17, Shrewsbury are sitting comfortably in mid-table 11 points clear of the drop zone and 10 points off the play-off places.

They lost 3-0 at home to leaders Portsmouth last weekend.

"Their scoring record is a surprise as they have threats,” Ferguson admitted. “They are very dangerous from set-pieces including long throws as they are a big side.

"I watched the game against Portsmouth and up until half time there was very little in it. They have good experience and some good quality.

"Obviously I hope they continue their scoring struggle against us, but we know we have to be at it again to get the result we want.

"We played very well and won easily at Shrewsbury last season, but apart from that it’s always been a very difficult game up there and I expect it will be the same again.”

Posh won 3-0 at Shrewsbury in a League One fixture played on Good Friday last season with goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ephron Mason-Clark and Jack Taylor.