Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson in disbelief as he is shown a yellow card by the match referee. Photo: Joe Dent.

Second-year EFL referee Thomas Parsons took charge of the match at the LNER Stadium after a late change from original match referee Christopher Pollard.

Posh saw a late penalty shout for a potential foul on Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down, but Ferguson had not seen that incident back before speaking to the media.

He did, however, pick up his fifth yellow card of the season in the second half, to add to his one red card for the season, and he’s now one caution away from a third touchline ban of the campaign.

Ferguson was booked for leaving his technical area, an action he believed was necessary as the fourth official had failed to act on three requests to make a double substitution and bring on Ryan De Havilland and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

He was also left irked by the addition of five minutes at the end of the second half despite a number of delays.

Ferguson said: “It was just a bad day all round. The officials were awful, really, really poor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been booked again and I’m getting a bit sick of this now, and I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ve been booked for the fourth official not doing his job. Three times I’ve asked him to make subs so I had to leave my technical area to get them to happen.

“The officials were awful today. It was a really poor performance.