Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson disappointed as his side’s ‘horrendous’ away form continued with a ‘tough to take’ defeat at Blackpool

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson encourages his players on the touchline at Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh lost for the 11th time in 12 away matches at Bloomfield Road this afternoon (December 18) as the home side scored twice late on to end their own poor run of form with a 3-1 success.

Posh started brightly and led through Siriki Dembele, but were pegged back before the break and beaten by two goals in the final minutes from substitutes Sonny Carey and Jerry Yates. Posh had dominated possession in the second-half, but lacked creativity, managing just one shot on target in 90 minutes.

Ferguson said: “I’m extremely disappointed and shocked how we’ve lost that 3-1. There were large parts we were in control of, especially the opening 20 minutes.

“We started very positively and got in front. It then felt to me like we just stopped doing the things that got us in control of the game. We just had to see it through, but unfortunately, we didn’t. At half-time, we spoke about being too rushed, taking too many one-touch passes and giving the ball away. We needed to be calmer on the ball.”

Posh were ultimately beaten after a cruel deflection for Blackpool’s second but they failed to make the most of dominating possession after the break.

Ferguson added: “It’s a hard one to take. We felt it was a real opportunity to get some momentum back into the season and we can’t seem to get it at the moment. Our away from is horrendous and our home form will have to keep us in the league. Whatever we try in away games we seem to end up getting beaten.

“I didn’t think we deserved to lose. We limited them to very few chances. Going the other way, we didn’t seem to have a cutting edge, the amount of crosses Tomlinson has put into the six-yard box and we just haven’t attacked them.

“The gap is still very much catchable. There are teams around us we can catch with 23 games to go, but it’s been a very poor first half of the season, particularly away from home.

“We have to improve massively in the second half of the season and I feel that we can do that. Our home form is going to be absolutely massive. If you keep losing away our home games are going to become must-win.

“We have to keep the belief if we can and I ask the fans to stick with us. The gap is that small you win next week and you’re out of it. The criticism is absolutely fair, but we’ve got to stick together if we can.”

Posh didn’t lose any ground at the bottom as fellow strugglers Cardiff City and Reading didn’t play, while Hull City lost at Nottingham Forest.