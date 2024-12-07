Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes the needs of smaller clubs haven’t been taken into consideration by the FA and their commercial partners for a while now.

Ferguson was commenting on the decision to schedule the Posh FA Cup third round FA Cup tie at Everton for a Thursday night. Posh will play the Toffees at Goodison Park on January 9 (7.45pm) with the game to be shown live on BBC iPlayer.

"It’s a disappointing decision, a strange one and a bad one,” Ferguson said on Saturday morning. “Very little consideration has been given to our fans, but then not considering the smaller clubs is something that’s been going on for a while now. We knew Liverpool had also been drawn at home so we wouldn’t be able to play on the same day. We thought maybe Sunday, but to put it on a Thursday is a poor decision.

"It’s close go Christmas, there will ne trains back to Peterborough and it will limit how many fans we take. For a League One club like ours to get drawn against a big Premier League club away from home and then for this to happen, it’s just very disappointing. We have no say on the decisions. I get the FA have to make decisions, but not why not play the game on a Friday?”

The PT has asked the FA for a comment.