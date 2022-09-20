Dan Butler of Peterborough United in action against Tottenham Hotspur on his return from injury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

McCann saw his decision to field a strong team for an EFL Trophy tie vindicated by a 3-0 win over Spurs Under 21s at London Road. Josh Knight, Ricky-Jade Jones and Jack Marriott scored the goals.

The Posh boss now hopes the success will inspire his players to give a strong home performance against Port Vale in a League One match this weekend.

Posh had lost their previous six competitive matches including four in the league.

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United battles with Marqes Muir of Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"It was important we won to get back on the horse so to speak,” McCann said. “We put out a strong team because we’d lost the first game in the competition and because we wanted to give the players some confidence ahead of an important game on Saturday.

"We played well. It was a good all-round performance and we wil use it get our place rocking at the weekend.

"It’s been a bit rubbish lately, but I firmly believe our time will come. I have firm belief in the players and my staff. We’ve been a wee bit unfortunate in recent games, but things will start brightening up for us.

"It was more of a mentality game for us tonight. It was about our body lanuage and how we were feeling and looking.

Ben Thompson of Peterborough United tackles Max Robson of Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We were strong defensively, we scored from a set-piece, there was a goal for Ricky-Jade Jones and an assist for Kwame Poku. These are young players who will have times when they are not in the game, but we want goals and assists from them and they delivered tonight. We could have had a few more goals.”

Aniother bonus for Posh and McCann was the 78 minutesd run0out for left-back Dan Butler who was starting a first-team game for the first time in 10 months after suffering serious ankle ligament damage..

"That’s the fisrt time Dan has played for me and I liked what I saw,” McCann added. “The way he plays, but also the way he talks, communicates and organises. He is a natural leader and it’s great to have him back. Playing his first game for 10 months is a big milestone for him and the players gave him a standing ovation after the game to welcome him back.

"We will still have to manage Dan. It’s a complex injury he suffered so we will monitor him closely, but in terms of fitness he looked very good.”