Peterborough United manager believes FA Cup success could lead to Championship survival, captain Norburn set to play

Posh boss Darren Ferguson.

Posh host Championship rivals QPR in a fourth round tie at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (February 5, 3pm) as they bid to reach the fifth round for the first time in 36 years.

There are more important games on the horizon for a Posh team deep in relegation trouble, but Ferguson insists his team’s motivation will be high this weekend.

“A good FA Cup run get a season like ours up and running again,” Ferguson insisted. “It’s been an unpleasant season so far, but just imagine the lift the players, the club and the fans would get from winning on Saturday and then getting a tie against a Liverpool or a Manchester United. That will be part of our motivation to win what will be a proper cup tie against strong opposition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Norburn in action for Posh.

“We won’t have to play under the stresses and strains a relegation battle brings so hopefully we can play with more freedom

“And if we beat a side as good as QPR again (Posh won the league game between the sides 2-1 in October) the confidence would shoot through the players and get us ready for what is a very important month.

“We’re all glad January is over. It’s always a challenging month and as a manager I’ve never liked it. I don’t like doing business in January, but circumstances forced my hand this time.

“We had some unexpected problems to deal with, but it’s over now. There are never any secrets in this place, but there will be no more speculation about who’s coming and who’s going. We have the squad for the last 19 games and we can focus on the next three months.”

Midfielder Oliver Norburn is set to stay as captain even though he tried to quit the club for personal reasons this week. He has recovered from the thigh injury that kept him out of last week’s Championship defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

Defenders Ronnie Edwards and Mark Beevers are also available after missing the Blades game, but midfielders Harrison Burrows and Jack Taylor are out with injuries, while striker Callum Morton is cup-tied.