Posh boss Darren Ferguson reacts to his caution in the Barnsley game. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has received a one-match touchline ban for using abusive or insulting words towards a match official.

Ferguson was furious with referee Alex Chilowicz as Posh slipped to a 3-1 League One defeat at home to Barnsley on Sunday, December 29. He received a caution during the game and it’s understood he showed his anger towards the officials in the tunnel after the final whistle.

In his post-match press conference Ferguson called Chilowicz an ‘actor’ and described his decision to send off Harley Mills late in game as ‘embarrassing.’ Posh failed in an appeal to get that red card rescinded.

Ferguson admitted his offence and received the standard one match ban plus a fine of £1,000. He will be in the stands for the Posh match at his former club Wrexham on Saturday.