Peterborough United manager admits he’s confused by his team’s failings in front of goal
Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson admits he’s mystified by his team’s awful scoring record in the Championship this season.
Posh fired blanks for the fourth game in a row as they were held to a 0-0 draw by an equally out-of-form Barnsley side at the Weston Homes Stadium last Saturday (November 27).
The two dropped points left Posh four points from safety, a situation that won’t improve until the team rediscover their scoring touch.
Posh have scored just 17 goals in their first 20 Championship matches. Only Barnsley (13) and Hull (16) have scored fewer goals.
“It’s not like us at all,” Ferguson stated. “And it’s a surprise given the attacking players we have at the club.
“I know we have players here who can score goals in the Championship. It has to be a confidence thing and it’s my job to build them up and make them believe.
“That lack of confidence was in evidence again against Barnsley as we once more showed a reluctance to pull the trigger and shoot. We want too many touches.
“Goals often come in bunches for strikers though and hopefully it will turn soon.”
Last season’s top two Posh scorers in League One, Jonson Clarke-Harris (33 goals) and Sammie Szmodics (16) have scored just five goals between them this term.
Two of Clarke-Harris’s three goals have been penalties, while both Szmodics’ goals came in the same match, a 3-2 home defeat against his old club Bristol City on October 2. Szmodics was dropped in favour of untried 19 year-old Kai Corbett for the Barnsley match,