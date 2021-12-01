Peterborough United manager admits he’s confused by his team’s failings in front of goal

Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh fired blanks for the fourth game in a row as they were held to a 0-0 draw by an equally out-of-form Barnsley side at the Weston Homes Stadium last Saturday (November 27).

The two dropped points left Posh four points from safety, a situation that won’t improve until the team rediscover their scoring touch.

Posh have scored just 17 goals in their first 20 Championship matches. Only Barnsley (13) and Hull (16) have scored fewer goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United in action with Harrison Reed of Fulham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It’s not like us at all,” Ferguson stated. “And it’s a surprise given the attacking players we have at the club.

“I know we have players here who can score goals in the Championship. It has to be a confidence thing and it’s my job to build them up and make them believe.

“That lack of confidence was in evidence again against Barnsley as we once more showed a reluctance to pull the trigger and shoot. We want too many touches.

“Goals often come in bunches for strikers though and hopefully it will turn soon.”

Last season’s top two Posh scorers in League One, Jonson Clarke-Harris (33 goals) and Sammie Szmodics (16) have scored just five goals between them this term.