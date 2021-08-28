Peterborough United manager accuses Baggies boss of a lack or respect after stormy finale; ‘He needs to calm down, he’s been to one play-off, he’s not Pep Guardiola’

Tempers flare at full-time between Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson and West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael (facing). Popsh assistant manager Mark Robson (right) is also involved. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

There was a heated exchange of views between the rival managers, not because of Ismael’s excitable celebrations at a 95th minute winner, but because Ferguson alleged his counterpart gave him a rude ‘v’ sign rather than offer a handshake at the final whistle.

After Ferguson had left the scene Ismeal and Posh assistant boss Mark Robson had a verbal duel.

“He’s (Ismael) managing a big club like West Brom and he behaves like that?” Ferguson stated. “I don’t mind them celebrating a goal. They can celebrate how they like, but you shake hands with the other manager after a game, not give them a ‘v’ sign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He needs to calm down. He’s been to the play-offs once, he’s not Pep Guardiola. What he did was disrespectful. They didn’t like it when we started giving it back to them.”

Ismael, a Frenchman, was cautioned for his celebration, but claimed Ferguson misunderstood his choice of sign language.

“I think he misunderstood what happened and it has been explained to me what happened,” Ismael said.

“I went to the fourth official and said normally we have two penalties. We need to have two penalties.

“The second one was a clear penalty and I think he misunderstood my gesture. He explained to me in England it means something different.