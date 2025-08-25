Peterborough United make it 3 games unbeaten at the start of the Professional Development season thanks to victory at Premier League club
It’s two wins and a draw now for Posh after a 73rd minute Joe Davies goal settled a tight contest on the South Coast. It was a terrific effort from a very young Posh side that included 3 trialists, one of whom set up the only goal of the game.
Midfielder Joe Andrews skippered the side and he came closest to scoring for Posh in a stop-start first-half.
Bournemouth were restricted to very little after Posh goalkeeper Ben Westcott had made an excellent second-minute save. The all Academy back four of Noah Freeman, Davon Gbajumo, Fabian Claxton and Lucca Mendonca were all very good.
Posh are back in Under 21 League action at home to Cardiff City on Tuesday, September 2.
Posh: Westcott, Freeman, Gbajumo, Claxton, Mendonca, Andrews, Sykut, Davies, Trialist A, Trialist B, Trialist C.
UNDER 18s
Prolific marksman Bolu Shofowoke headed Posh in front in their Professional Development League game at Watford on Saturday, but the hosts hit back with 5 second-half goals to record a 5-1 victory.
It was 2-1 to Watford when Posh man Olly Arber was sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.
Posh are at Arsenal in the Under 18 League tomorrow (Tuesday).