Peterborough United make first signing of the summer

Peterborough United have made Kyrell Lisbie their first summer signing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old winger has joined the club on a three-year contract and has the option of an additional year.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported Posh’s interest in Lisbie at the beginning of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisbie scored 13 times in 40 National League games for Braintree last season helping his side stay up in their first season back at the level. Braintree finsihed 17th with Lisbie their top scorer. He’s only joined the club in the summer from Isthmian League South East Division (Step 4) side Cray Valley Paper Mills. At Cray, he starred against Charlton in the FA Cup First Round on the TV. He saw a cross turned into the net at The Valley to earn a replay and the scored in the replay to make the score 1-1 at half time. Cray did ultimately lose 6-1.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Kyrell Lisbie celebrated scoring for Cray Valley Paper Mills against Charlton (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images).

Lisbie was also named the National League ‘Young Player-of-the-Year.’

He’s the son of former Charlton Athletic forward Kevin Lisbie and the twin brother of Colchester United’s Kyreece Lisbie.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Kyrell is a player that we have kept an eye on for the last few months. We have had some very impressive reports on him as well and we are pleased to get the deal done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He can play in different positions along the front line so that gives us good flexibility and I am looking forward to working with him,"

Lisbie himself added: “I can't wait to get started. I am really excited to represent this great club and the supporters.

"Everybody knows how Peterborough United operate in terms of bringing young players to the club and giving them the opportunity to perform, it is down to me to take that opportunity,

"I feel that this is the right time to make the move, I enjoyed my time at Braintree, but the chance to play in the EFL is something that really excites me."