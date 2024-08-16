Previously this summer the PT looked at the first signings manager Darren Ferguson (with the help of chairman Darragh MacAnthony and director of football Barry Fry) made in his first two spells at Posh.
Here’s how well the first signings of his third spell fared. Ferguson returned on January 27, 2018. Permanent signings only. Date of signing in ()….
1. Mo Eisa (1/6/2019)
Fergie's first signing of this spell was a big one as Posh paid out a club record £1.3 million for a Bristol City striker. Eisa was excellent at the start of his Posh career, but he suffered because of the emergence of one Ivan Toney and Ferguson's wish to play one up top. After 71 appearances and 21 goals Eisa moved onto MK Dons, but they released him at the end of last season and the 30 year-old remains without a club. Posh rating: 6/10. Photo: David Lowndes
2. Niall Mason (7/6/2019)
Right-back with a sordid past who played 33 times in the League One promotion season of 2020-21 before leaving that summer. Mason (pictured right) was last seen at Muaither FC in Qatar.Posh rating 6/10. Photo: Joe Dent
3. Frankie Kent (22/6/2019)
Excellent centre-back who came from Colchester United and who starred in the League One promotion season of 2020-21. He made 170 appearances before joining Hearts of the Scottish Premier League in 2023. Posh rating 8/10. Photo: Joe Dent
4. Dan Butler (1/7/2019)
Regular left-back in that promotion-winning team and played 135 times in total, scoring three goals. Now at League One rivals Stevenage.Posh rating 7/10. Photo: Joe Dent
