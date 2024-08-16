1 . Mo Eisa (1/6/2019)

Fergie's first signing of this spell was a big one as Posh paid out a club record £1.3 million for a Bristol City striker. Eisa was excellent at the start of his Posh career, but he suffered because of the emergence of one Ivan Toney and Ferguson's wish to play one up top. After 71 appearances and 21 goals Eisa moved onto MK Dons, but they released him at the end of last season and the 30 year-old remains without a club. Posh rating: 6/10. Photo: David Lowndes