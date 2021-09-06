Peterborough United made a bid for Bishop on deadline day, but deny they offered over £1 million for a player they could have signed two years ago

Colby Bishop. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Posh moved for Bishop (24) as a precaution in case they received an offer they couldn’t refuse for last season’s top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The PT revealed last week that there was more interest in Clarke-Harris than Siriki Dembele in the run up to deadline day, but the bids received for the 27 year-old were ‘insulting.’

The PT also reported Posh interest in Bishop last month here

Posh actually turned down the chance to sign Bishop two years ago before he went to Stanley.

Posh director of football Barry Fry; “Colby scored bundles of goals for Leamington and we liked him so he came down with his agent to talk terms, but we eventually withdrew because we were concerned about his injury record.

“He then joined Accrington and fair play to him he’s done well up there. We did bid for him again on deadline day because we thought we might get a fantastic offer for Jonno. It was nowhere near £1.2 million though and it was turned down anyway.

“Without Jonno we would have had no size up front and, although Colby wouldn’t score as much as Jonno, he’s arguably even better in the air.”