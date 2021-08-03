Peterborough United look set to sign young Exeter City winger

Joel Randall (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images).

In June, the PT reported that Posh had a bid turned down for the player, who looks to be the latest off the production line of Exeter’s highly-rated academy.

That bid was believed to be six figures but reports now claim that Posh are willing to pay in the region of £1m plus add ons to secure Randall’s services.

A deal of that size would represent a significant outlay for a player that has played just 45 times for the Grecians but would reaffirm Posh’s commitment to signing some of the best young players in the EFL and beyond; after the recent signings of Joe Tomlinson and Kwame Poku.

Randall broke through into the Exeter side as a regular starter for the first time last season and made 30 appearances, scoring eight times. He also scored twice in Exeter’s 3-2 win over Gillingham in the FA Cup.

He didn’t score after November, however, and his season was ended by a hamstring injury in March.

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins confirmed in February that the club had two bids turned down for Randall and it is also believed that Celtic were one time admirers.

Randall further fuelled rumours today by removing Exeter City from his bio on Twitter and following Posh. Darragh MacAnthony also confirmed on a Sky Sports News appearance this evening that a player was having a medical at the club.