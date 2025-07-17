Peterborough United look set to have a 'tremendous' following at Cardiff City on the opening day of the League One season

Posh fans. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh look set for to have a terrific following on the opening day of the League One season.

Posh fans face a long trek to South Wales for the game at Cardiff City on Saturday, August 2, but ticket sales have impressed club staff who opened up a second block of tickets for sale two weeks before the match.

Posh head of ticketing Chris Brewer said: “With over 750 tickets already sold for the first game of the season at Cardiff, the second block has now been opened up. It’s tremendous support for a game kicking off at 12.30pm, which is live on TV and is a 3.5 hours drive away.”

Posh fans will be accommodated in the safe standing in the corner of the Cardiff City stadium.

Ticket prices (advance): Adults: £24, Seniors 60+: £19, Under 22s: £16, Under 16s: £11.

(Matchday): Adults: £27, Seniors 60+: £22, Under 22s: £19, Under 16s: £14.

Posh are also offering coach travel to the game priced at £63 for Junior Posh/Forever Posh members and £68 for non members. The coach will leave the Weston Homes Stadium at 6am.

Posh are at Wigan for their second away game on Saturday, August 16 and tickets are also on sale for this fixture.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the North Stand behind the goal.

Ticket prices: Adults: £23, Seniors 65+: £18, Under 22s: £16, Under 18s: £10, Under 12s: £5, Under 5s: £2.

Tickets are now on general sale for both games at www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Posh will also be on the road in a first round Carabao Cup tie at either Accrington Stanley or Oldham Athletic, probably on Tuesday, August 12. The League Two clubs face each other in a preliminary round tie on Tuesday, August 5.