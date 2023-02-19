David Ajiboye (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 24 year-old failed to break into the Posh starting XI in League One after arriving at London Road in the summer so dropped back to League Two in January.

He’s now scored three goals in his last five games after sealing a 2-0 Sutton win over fellow play-off hopefuls Doncaster Rovers on Saturday. Sutton are now just two points off the top seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Posh record signing Mo Eisa scored his eighth goal of the season for MK Dons as they took a surprise 2-1 lead into half-time against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, but the Owls turned it around to win 5-2.

And Posh youngster Andrew Oluwabori scored an equaliser for Yeovil Town against National League leaders Notts County, but the visitors went on to win 4-1. It was a second goal of Oluwabori’s loan spell in Somerset.

Former Posh favourite Siriki Dembele came on as a second-half substitute for French club Auxerre and helped his side see out a 2-1 win over Lyon, creating chances that should have led to a bigger margin of victory. It was Dembele’s second appearance for a team who remain deep in relegation trouble in Ligue One.