Peterborough United loanee set for lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury while Bradley Ihionvien picks up serious knee injury

There are fears that Jacob Mendy’s loan spell at Peterborough United will be cut short after he sustained a serious groin injury.

The full-back pulled up at the end of Posh’s Friday training session ahead of Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Burton Albion and was replaced in the starting line-up by Harley Mills.

Mendy has appeared five times for the club since arriving on loan from Wrexham on Deadline Day, but was not able to complete 90 minutes in any of those matches because of a lack of match fitness. He only appeared in four League One matches for Wrexham last season, largely due to selection.

He now faces a significant spell on the sidelines after Posh received worrying scan results. He will return to his parent club for treatment.

When asked about the extent of the injury, Ferguson said: “Jacob was starting the game, but right at the end of Friday’s session, when we were doing set-pieces, he’s felt his groin.

"He’s had a scan, we have had the results and it’s very, very bad. He will be going back to Wrexham as he needs an operation. It’s a blow because we are talking months not weeks. It will be a long, long period.

“We have got other options if we play a back three, but we have to play it better than we did today. Harley did well. He was fine and didn’t let anyone down. He defended when he had to defend and had a hand in the goal.”

On loan Posh striker Bradley Ihionvien also looks to be set for a significant spell on the sidelines.

The 21-year-old limped out of Shrewsbury Town’s training session on Thursday with a knee injury.

Boss Michael Appleton was unable to say for certain the severity of the injury on Saturday but feared that, at worst, Ihionvien could require surgery and be out for up to six months.

He said: “Unfortunately Bradley picked up an injury late on Thursday, right towards the end of training. He was seen by a specialist yesterday and we now know it is a significant injury and he may need to have surgery.

"The best I can give at the minute is that he could be out anywhere between four to six weeks or four to six months. It will depend on if he has surgery.”

Ihionvien has scored two goals in five matches in all competitions for the Shrews, but was an unused substitute in their previous two games before today’s 1-0 win at home to Crawley Town.