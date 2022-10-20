Kell Watts during his Posh debut at Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

It would be back-to-back promotions for the 22 year-old Newcastle United defender as he made 26 appearances for Wigan Athletic on their way to the third tier title last season.

Wigan sources raved about Watts’ ability on the ball as well as his defensive qualities, but a bad knee ligament injury in the summer stopped the player in his tracks, until McCann went knocking on Newcastle’s door.

Posh signed the player on loan until January with a view to extending the deal to the end of the season providing there is no further injury complications.

Kell Watts is carried of the pitch by Wigan fans after promotion from League One waa secured last season. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images).

Watts finally made his Posh debut in Tuesday’s 1-1 EFL Trophy draw at Wycombe Wanderers and he’s ready if required to start Saturday’s League One trip to Oxford United.

"The manager took a chance by signing me while I was still injured,” Watts said after his polished performance at Adams Park. “I am grateful to him for that and I’m ready to play now, if selected, and help the team to win promotion.

"That’s what we’re all here for and it seems to me the ability is there within a great group of lads.

"It’s obvious we can play good football and get around teams, but it’s also important we can do the other side of the game well and dig in when we have to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all want to play entertaining, attacking football and that’s what we will try and do, but there are games when you can’t get going and then you have to stay organised, stay together and grind out results.

"Successful sides work hard and fight when they have to.”

Watts also showed a willingness to win set-pieces in the opposition penalty area on Tuesday and goals is something he wants to add to his game.

He scored a couple of League One goals for Plymouth in the 2020-21 season, but failed to find the net for Wigan last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t just go up for the exercise,” Watts added. “I want to get on the scoresheet and the quality of the delivery from Joe Ward and Harrison Burrows gives me a chance. I was pleased to come through the 90 minutes at Wycombe and I feel fit and strong.”

Watts’ return to fitness has given McCann a conundrum as the boss believes he now has four quality central defenders.

England Under 20 international Ronnie Edwards partnered Watts at Wycombe, while Frankie Kent and Josh Knight have been paired together in recent League One matches.

"I am very happy with the four centre-backs I have,” McCann said. “They have different strengths and skills. Kell is physically ready to play and it’s been good to have him around the team recently.”

Advertisement Hide Ad