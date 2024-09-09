Peterborough United loanee completed a busy few days with a second 90-minute appearance for Ireland Under 21s on Tuesday.

Curtis, who is on loan at Posh from Sheffield United, scored the winning goal in a 1-0 success in Turkey on Friday to boost his country’s chances of qualifying for the European Championship Finals. But those hopes subsided when Ireland were held to a 2-2 draw by Latvia in Dublin on Tuesday. Curtis again played the full 90 minutes even though he picked up a caution in the first-half.

Ireland now look unlikely to qualify automatically for the finals in a group being led by Italy. They will now compete for a play-off place along with Norway.

Curtis is only 18, but has now won 12 Under 21 caps for his country.

Sam Curtis. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United captain Hector Kyprianou won his 10th senior Cyprus cap on Monday.

The 23 year-old started the Nations League game against Kosovo in Larnaca as a centre-back, but was substituted at half-time with Cyprus 2-0 down. Kosovo eventually won 4-0. Cyprus had won 1-0 in Lithuania on Friday when Kyprianou was also substituted at half-time. They were tactical rather than international substitutions.

Summer Posh signing George Nevett started on the bench as Wales Under 19s beat Azerbaijan 3-0 in a friendly in Spain on Monday, but came on for the final 20 minutes. Nevett started and played 90 minutes of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Turkmenistan, also in Spain.

The next international weekend is October 12/13. Posh currently expect their home League One match with Rotherham United to go ahead on the Saturday. The Millers had no international call-ups for the current batch of matches and played out a 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic.

Hector Kyprianou (right) in action for Cyprus, (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Posh will probably lose Kyprianou and Curtis to international call-ups, but clubs need three players to be away to be able to call a game off. Nevett does not currently count as he has not played in 25% of Posh first-team matches.