Posh face the Pilgrims for the first of two times in four days and have a chance to avenge last year’s first round thrashing at the hands of the same opponents at the same stage last season.
Grant McCann is expected to make changes but the game has come too soon for Kwame Poku and Harvey Cartwright.
Plymouth come into the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat at Fleetwood at the weekend, after opening with an impressive win over newly-relegated Barnsley.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Plymouth vs Posh
Last updated: Wednesday, 10 August, 2022, 21:43
- 7:45pm kick off
- Posh looking for first League Cup win in 6 years
94 mins 2-0 Posh
With the keeper up, Plymouth decided to go short, Posh win it back. Joe Taylor brings it away and rolls into an empty net from just inside the Plymouth half for his first Posh goal.
2-0 Posh!
JOE TAYLOR INTO AN EMPTY NET
92 mins 1-0 Posh
Plymouth corner, two to go. here comes the keeper
90 mins 1-0 Posh
Posh close to a first EFL Cup win in six years.
4 added on
90 mins 1-0 Posh
Ball sent into the near post but Longwijk flicks it over the bar.
89 mins 1-0 Posh
Knight lunges in on Hardie on the right of the pitch. Looked like he got the ball but the ref didn’t liek the tackle.
Yellow card and free kick on the edge.
87 mins 1-0 Posh
Plymouth come again. Azaz finds Randell 25 yards out. Takes a great touch, turns his body and lashes a shot at goal. Good low save from Bergstrom.
86 mins 1-0 Posh
It’s a bit end-to-end now. Still far from sure it will finsih 1-0.