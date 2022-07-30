Grant McCann takes his side to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium to face one of his former clubs. McCann joined Cheltenham in 2003 after two previous loan spells at the club from West Ham. He finished with 179 appearances and 41 goals for the Robins before moving on to Barnsley in January, 2007 for £100k.

Today is Wade Elliott’s first game in charge after taking over from Michael Duff, who left to join Barnsley also this summer.

Posh are sweating on the fitness of Joe Ward and Nathan Thompson coming into the game and Harvey Cartwright is also likely to miss out with a thigh complaint.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could this be Sammie Szmodics' last game for Peterborough United?

A sell-out 1055 away following will be cheering the club on.