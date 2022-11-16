Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh travel to Salford in FA Cup replay
Peterborough United face Salford City in an FA Cup replay on Wednesday evening (November 16, 7:45).
By Ben Jones
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
The match has been required after the sides played out a bore draw at London Road two weeks ago.
Posh welcome back several names to the fold, including Josh Knight, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson and Joel Randall.
Salford have not scored in either of their two league matches since the first match.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.