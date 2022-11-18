News you can trust since 1948
LivePeterborough United: Live Blog as Posh look to bounce back to winning ways in League One against Bristol Rovers

Peterborough United travel to face Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium in League One (November 19, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
12 hours ago
Kwame Poku has returned to the Peterborough United squad. Photo: Joe Dent.
Kwame Poku has returned to the Peterborough United squad. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh will look to build on the positives of the midweek win over Salford to help Posh forget about last weekend’s collapse at Exeter.

It’s another long trip though and Posh are hoping to have Jonson Clarke-Harris back in their ranks after illness to face his former side.

Joey Barton has been typically outspoken in the build-up, mainly about his strikers.

Find out on the PT live blog below to see which pair come out on top.

LIVE: Bristol Rovers vs Posh

Key Events

  • 3pn kick-off
  • Posh hopeful on Clarke-Harris
  • Nathan Thompson still expected to be out
  • Harry Anderson and Paul Coutts both likely to be out
  • Bristol Rovers sit 17th
Show new updates
Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:59

1-0 FT

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:59

1-0 Rovers

Rovers corner, not long left at all.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:56

90 mins 1-0 Rovers

Rovers holding onto the ball well. Posh chasing shadows.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:52

8 added on

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:52

90 mins 1-0 Rovers

Oh wow, Ricky has a great chance. A poor Gordon header skews behind him and ends Burrows away on a run, he plays a diagonal ball to Jones in the box on the right. He has time to set himself but puts the ball far too close to Belshaw for a comfortable save as he tries to go across him.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:51

90 mins 1-0 Rovers

Just like that, it could have been 2. Rovers break, Evans brings it all the way into the box beating off a couple of weak tackles. He dallies too long though and Ben Thompson slides in from behind to deny him .Great play.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:49

89 mins 1-0 Rovers

JCH should score.

Burrows fizzes in the free-kick. JCH gets free of his marker and just needs a touch to put it in the net but he can’t provide it.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:48

87 mins 1-0 Rovers

Another free-kick. Collins trips Knight on the right edge of the box.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:46

86 mins 1-0 Rovers

Bit of a brighter spell for Posh. Not much created but they’ve got themselves out of the pattern of just defending.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:44

83 mins 1-0 Rovers

JCH blasts the effort over the bar.

